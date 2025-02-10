Kejriwal to meet Punjab MLAs who campaigned for AAP in Delhi polls

Arvind Kejriwal is set to meet his party’s legislators from Punjab who took part in the campaigning for AAP candidates in the recently-concluded assembly elections in Delhi.

The AAP lost the assembly elections to the BJP while the AAP’s national convenor faced defeat at the hands of saffron party’s candidate Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi seat.

According to party sources, the meeting of the AAP chief with the Punjab MLAs will take place on Tuesday. Several AAP legislators from the neighbouring state campaigned for the party in different areas of the national capital during elections. However, the AAP managed to win only 22 of the 70 seats. The party had bagged 62 in the 2020 Delhi assembly polls.

It’s being said that this would be the first interaction of the AAP chief with the party’s Punjab MLAs after the Delhi polls on different issues. The party with its government in Punjab will now step up efforts to consolidate its ground in the wake of its loss in Delhi, where they had been ruling for over a decade.

On Sunday, the former Delhi chief minister met the winning candidates of the party and instructed them to serve the public with full commitment.

Following the meeting, Atishi reaffirmed AAP’s commitment to serving the people, while holding the upcoming government accountable.

She also said that the AAP chief has given clear instructions to the newly-elected MLAs to prioritise public welfare and address grievances in their constituencies.

Atishi emphasised that the AAP would act as a responsible Opposition, ensuring that the BJP fulfills its promises, including the Rs 2,500 financial assistance for women and the continuation of key public welfare schemes.