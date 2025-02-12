Mayawati expels 2 senior BSP leaders over Delhi poll rout

BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday expelled Ashok Siddharth, the father -in-law of her nephew Akash Anand, for anti-party activities after facing a crushing defeat in the recently-held Delhi Assembly polls.

Siddharth’s close supporter and former MP Nitin Singh has also been sacked from the party.

Advertisement

Party sources said Mayawati took this action on factionalism and indiscipline in the organization.

Advertisement

The action comes after the BSP’s humiliating defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls where all its 62 candidates lost their deposit and the party could not achieve even one percent of vote share. BSP’S vote share even declined below AIMIM, which contested just 5 seats in Delhi.

Mayawati wrote on social media platform X, “Dr Ashok Siddharth and former MP Nitin Singh, who were in charge of southern states, were indulged in factionalism in the party even after warning. They are expelled from the party with immediate effect due to their involvement in anti -party activities.”

Siddharth has been one of the strongest leaders of the party. At the same time, Nitin Singh is a resident of Meerut and has been in charge of Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Mayawati first made him( Dr Ashok Siddharth) a MLC, then sent him to Rajya Sabha in 2016. He was a member of the Rajya Sabha till 2022. After 2019, Mayawati appointed him in charge of three states.

Nitin Singh is also considered close to Akash Anand. Wherever Akash Anand got the responsibility of the organization, Nitin was made co-incharge. In such a situation, this decision is being considered as a big step taken towards reducing the influence of Akash Anand directly.