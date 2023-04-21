5 Covid deaths in UP, 840 fresh cases

Even as the Union Health Ministry has asked the state to step up its surveillance to counter Covid, Uttar Pradesh on Friday recorded fresh 840 Covid patients and 5 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to UP Principal Secretary, Health, Partha Sarathi Sen Sharma on Friday asjed to step up five fold measures including test- track, Treat- Vaccination and adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour.

Though the Union Ministry claimed that the posivity rate of Covid in UP is less than the country’s average, precautionary measures should be followed strictly.

The positivity rate of Covid in UP in the week was 2.19 per cent against the national average of 5.5 per cent. But during that period Gautam Buddha Nagar reported 22.30 per cent positivity rate followed by 8.90 per cent in Lucknow, 7 pc in Meerut, 6.50 pc in Jhanshi and 6 pc in Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile a heath department report here on Friday said that there have been 5 deaths from Covid in UP in the past 24 hours.

A fresh 840 Covid positive cases were found in the state in the past 24 hours and now the total number of positive cases has gone up to 4478 in the state.

Report says that one person each died in Ghaziabad, Jaunpur, Chandauli, Sitapur and Ghazipur. A total of 165 positive cases have detected in Lucknow in 24 hours and now the total number of positive cases has reached 1082 in the state capital.