43-yr-old man found dead inside his house in Delhi

A 43-year-old man was found dead in his house in Delhi’s Vishwas Nagar, police said on Sunday, adding that a licensed pistol was found lying beside him.

Police said, prima facie, it looked like a case of suicide.

The family of the deceased are not believed to have suspected any foul play, the police informed further.

The deceased was identified as Jitin Arora, a resident of Vishwash Nagar, police said.

Further, according to the police, the 43-year-old, who had sustained a gunshot wound, was declared brought dead at GTB Hospital.

The deceased is survived by his wife, daughter and son, the sleuths informed further.

The victim was alone at his house at the time of the incident between 2.30 pm and 4:30 pm on Sunday, the police added.

“His children had gone for tuition classes while his wife was out on some work,” an officer said.

“His children returned home to find him lying dead in his bedroom. His licensed pistol was found beside him. Prima facie, it looks like a case of suicide. His family members have not claimed any foul play as yet,” the officer said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Arora was experiencing financial distress, police said, adding that a crime team visited the spot.

An empty cartridge of .32 bore and lead bullet along with the pistol were recovered from his room, according to the police

“Further investigation is underway,” the officer said.