3 dead, 6 injured in fire at a food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

Three people lost their lives, while six got injured after a blaze broke out in a food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela industrial area in the wee hours of Saturday, the Fire Department said today.

The call regarding the blaze at a food processing unit in Narela Industrial area was received at 3:38 am with the Delhi Fire Services and accordingly teams were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

A total of nine victims were rescued from the spot. They were rushed to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital (SRHC), and out of them three were declared brought dead, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Shyam, Ram Singh and Beerpal.

According to an official, the unit where the blaze struck was (Dal Mill) a factory where pulses were processed.

The police further said that after preliminary investigation it was revealed that raw moong was roasted on gas burners, and a suspected gas leak from one of the pipe lines caused the fire, leading to overheating of the compressor, which resulted in a blast.

A case is being registered under appropriate sections and investigation being taken up.

The fire affected the entire building from the basement to the ground, first, second, third floor and the temporary shade on the roof.

A total of 14 fire tenders were rushed to the location and the blaze was brought under control by 6.30 am. It was completely doused by 12 pm, an official said.

As per the police, out of the six injured persons, five sustained burn injuries and were later referred to Safdarjung Hospital, while one person sustained a simple injury, as per the police.

The six injured were identified as Pushpender, Akash, Mohit, Ravi, Lalu and Monu.

Meanwhile, there was another fire incident reported at around 3.24 pm on Saturday, at East Azad Nagar.

The Station House Officer of Police Station Krishna Nagar along with his team reached the spot where a blaze was reported on the first floor of a building.

Luckily no one got injured and there were no casualties in the incident. Three fire tenders doused the blaze.

In the recent past, there have been multiple fire incidents in the national capital, claiming many lives.