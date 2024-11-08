2 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Sopore

Two heavily armed terrorists were on Friday killed in an encounter with security forces in north Kashmir’s Sopore in Baramulla district, police said.

In a post on X, Kashmir Zone Police said, “Two terrorists have been neutralised in the Sopore encounter. Identification and affiliation is being ascertained. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow.”

The Indian Army and J&K Police launched a joint operation in the Panipora village of Sopore on Thursday after observing terrorists’ suspicious activity, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said.

Advertisement

An intense gunfight was witnessed on Thursday and it was stopped during the night. The exchange of fire began again on Friday morning when the two terrorists hiding in a house were neutralised.

A cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered from the killed terrorists.

“A joint anti-terrorist operation was launched by Police and security forces based on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in Panipora of Sopore area in Baramulla. During the search operation, an exchange of fire took place,” said the Kashmir Zone Police.

The Army said that on being challenged terrorists opened indiscriminate fire, adding that the operation is in progress.

“On November 7, 2024, based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists, a joint Operation launched by the Indian Army and @JmuKmrPolice in Panipura, Sopore, Baramulla. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. Own troops effectively retaliated. Operation is in progress,” Chinar Corps of the Indian Army posted on X earlier.