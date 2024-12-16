2 linked to gangs arrested for supplying firearms in Delhi

Two individuals associated with Tillu Tajpuria and Chhenu Pahalwan gangs were apprehended for supplying illegal firearms to gangsters involved in criminal activities in the national capital.

Police recovered three pistols and seven country-made pistols from the suspects.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Kumar Sain, acting on a tip-off, one of the suspects, Ajay, was intercepted on the morning of December 12 while riding a stolen motorcycle near the Delhi-Noida border.

Based on Ajay’s interrogation, another supplier, Shamim, was also arrested, leading to the recovery of the firearms.

The DCP revealed that both suspects worked for Vinay Pandit, who was previously linked to the Tajpuria gang but is now affiliated with the Chhenu Pahalwan gang.

Interrogation further disclosed details of an extensive arms network, including custom-made weapons being manufactured in rural areas to fulfill specific demands.

“This operation has exposed a deep-rooted nexus between local arms manufacturers, suppliers, and powerful criminal organizations,” Sain added.

Both suspects were produced in a lower court and remanded to police custody.

The Crime Branch continues its investigation and is actively pursuing other members of the supply chain.