2 killed in cow vigilante attack in Chhattisgarh

Two men were killed, while one was left severely injured when cow vigilante groups attacked them while transporting cattle in a truck near Raipur late Thursday night.

According to reports, the three men in the truck were pursued and attacked by a group of 10-12 individuals. The attackers intercepted the truck on the Mahanadi Bridge near Arang, dragging out and brutally beating the occupants.

According to local media reports, Chand Mian and Guddu Khan, two of the victims, were thrown off the bridge, while Saddam Khan, the third victim, sustained severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Raipur.

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death. Preliminary reports suggest that the attack occurred around 2:30 AM on Friday.

The mob suspected the men of cattle smuggling, leading them to chase the truck, which bore registration plates from Durg. Upon reaching the Mahanadi Bridge, the mob overtook the truck and launched their violent assault.

Chand Mian and Guddu Khan succumbed to their injuries, with Chand Mian’s body later discovered in the Mahanadi River. Guddu Khan died during medical treatment. Saddam Khan remains in critical condition. All three men are reported to be residents of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The police are currently attempting to record Saddam Khan’s statement to piece together the events leading to the lynching. Unverified reports suggest that the victims may have jumped into the river out of fear, resulting in fatal injuries upon impact with rocks. The police await Saddam Khan’s account to clarify these claims.

The police have stated that they received information about the incident late Thursday night. Upon arrival, they found one victim deceased and two others critically injured. The police transported the injured to the hospital, where one later died

. A formal investigation will proceed following the post-mortem report and Saddam Khan’s statement, after which an FIR will be filed against the attackers.

Chhattisgarh Congress spokesperson Sushil Anand Shukla condemned the incident as highly unfortunate, stressing that while cattle smuggling must be addressed by law enforcement, taking the law into one’s hands is unacceptable. He criticized the state government for its failure to prevent such incidents.