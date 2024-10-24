Ayodhya ADM found dead under mysterious circumstances

A senior official of the Ayodhya administration was found dead at his official residence under mysterious conditions on Thursday.

According to police, Ayodhya’s ADM (Law and Order) Surjeet Singh (58) was found lying on the floor of his house with blood scattered nearby. He was posted in Ayodhya a year ago after being promoted to ADM from SDM.

Singh was staying alone in Surasari Colony Civil Line of Kotwali Nagar.

The ADM’s family stays in Ganesh Nagar, Kanpur and he was the native of Majhna of Nawabganj police station in Farrukhabad District.

Police said that the reason for ADM’s death is not yet clear. The body has been sent for postmortem. However, no evidence of any kind of forced entry has been found in the house.

SP, DM, Ayodhya MP Awadhesh Prasad and Mayor reached the spot.

Police said the deceased’s domestic help was the first to spot the body. She came running out and told the security guard. After this the police and administrative officers were informed.

Meanwhile, some of his friends said the additional district magistrate (ADM) was ill for the past several days, and was planning to leave for Kanpur on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya MP Awadhesh Prasad, who visited the spot, told the media, “This incident is heart-wrenching. He was a very good officer. He had a very good image among the public and has served very well.”