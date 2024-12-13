19 foreign nationals, 23 Indian agents held this year for passport fraud: Police

In order to safeguard the integrity of Indian passports, Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport Police have successfully dismantled multiple fake passport syndicates operating across the country this year and apprehended 19 foreign nationals and 23 Indian agents involved in such frauds.

As per the data released by IGIA police, total 19 foreign nationals caught included 12 from Bangladesh, three each from Myanmar, Nepal and one from Afghanistan.

Moreover, 23 Indian agents, mainly nine from West Bengal, four from Delhi, three from Maharashtra among others were arrested.

Throughout the year, many such agents were apprehended but atleast 11 high-profile syndicates having international links were unearthed, the data showcased.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGIA) Usha Rangnani said the crime of passport fraud poses grave threats to India and the international community. The misuse of Indian passports erodes the nation’s global standing, jeopardises immigration systems, and fosters illegal cross-border movements.

Rangnani said the modus operandi of these criminals includes creating of a fake Indian document, such as birth certificate; for foreign nationals, these counterfeit documents are used as a foundation by the agents and their associates to create additional forged documents to give them Indian identities.

Further, on the basis of these fake documents, they finally obtain the Indian passports for the foreign national that enables unauthorised international travel, she added.

The DCP mentioned that due to these fake passports, the country’s trustworthy passport system is undermined at global level, it facilitates illegal movement, encourages criminal networks to carry out illegal operations, including trafficking, document forgery, and financial crimes.