Delhi Police bust major gambling racket in Mandawali, 21 arrested

The Crime Branch Unit of Delhi Police has dismantled a major gambling racket, arresting 21 individuals from Mandawali area in East Delhi, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Kumar said that the police had received information about an illegal gambling operation in Mandawali. Acting on this tip-off, a team was immediately dispatched to the suspected location.

In the early hours of March 11, police conducted a well-coordinated raid on the second floor of a concealed premises in Mandawali. During the operation, 21 individuals, including the alleged kingpin, Vinay Rai, 37, a resident of Patparganj, were apprehended, Kumar added.

The police recovered Rs 15,10,500 in cash from the accused. A case has been registered at the Crime Branch police station under relevant sections of the Delhi Public Gambling Act.