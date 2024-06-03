13 dead, 20 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Madhya Pradesh

At least 13 people, including three women, were killed and 20 others were injured when a tractor-trolley ferrying a marriage party from Rajasthan to Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh overturned, police said on Monday.

The accident took place near Pilodi Chowki area near the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border at around 9 pm on Sunday.

About 35 members of the wedding party were travelling in the tractor at the time of the incident, they said.

“Thirteen people have died and around 20 others were injured in the incident,” Rajgarh collector Harsh Dixit said.

“The trolley overturned after one of its side wheels went into a ditch and the vehicle overturned. Villagers from the nearby area rushed to the spot and helped in rescue efforts,” he said.

The police were also informed and rescue teams reached the spot along with a JCB machine and ambulances.

Locals told police that the tractor driver was drunk and was driving at a high speed.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the incident.

Rajgarh Lok Sabha Congress candidate and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh also expressed grief and paid homage to the deceased.