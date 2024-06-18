11, including gram pradhan, get life term in 2018 murder case in UP

A local court on Tuesday sentenced 11 members of a family, including the gram pradhan, to life term in connection with the murder of two brothers in 2018.

The court of ADJ (I) Mahendra Srivastava has sentenced 11 people to life imprisonment in the case of murder of two brothers in village Garhi Balna of Hathras Junction area in the year 2018.

Advocate Shivendra Chauhan said that the court has sentenced all the accused to life imprisonment under sections 302 and 307.

According to the crime on June 9, 2018, three brothers were attacked in Garhi Balna village due to rivalry over the election of gram pradhan. Two brothers, Netrapal and Pratap, died on the spot due to bullet injuries. Third brother Rajkumar was also injured by the bullet.

In this regard, Rajkumar had registered a case under section 302 and 307 of the IPC against Yashodhan Singh, Rajan Singh, Gajendra Singh, Sandeep Singh, Harendra Singh, Pushpendra Singh, Sheelendra Singh, Ajay, Sarvendra Singh, Ashok and Pawan at Hathras Junction police station .

Pushpendra Singh is the current gram pradhan.