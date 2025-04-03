Yudo launches industry training programme for plastic manufacturing sector

Yudo, provider of hot runner systems and solutions for the plastic injection moulding industry, has introduced a specialised training programme aimed at upskilling professionals in the plastic manufacturing industry.

Developed by Yudo and certified by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the programme will focus on the Hot Runner System (HRS) with a total of 70 hours of hands-on training.

The initiative is being facilitated by the Arvind Mehta Technology and Entrepreneurship Centre (AMTEC), a hub for skill development and innovation in the sector.

Speaking about the launch, Vishal Agarwal, President of Yudo Hot Runner India Pvt Ltd, said, “This training programme reflects our commitment to strengthening the skill base within the plastic manufacturing sector. By providing practical, industry-relevant knowledge, we aim to empower professionals and help the industry stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.”

This initiative aims to equip participants with industry-relevant expertise and enhance the overall skill ecosystem in the plastic manufacturing sector in line with Prime Minister’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat program, added Agarwal.