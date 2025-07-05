Students felicitated for collecting over 25 tonnes of plastic

The Jalpaiguri district administration felicitated students and schools for their outstanding contribution in a two-day plastic waste collection campaign aimed at protecting the environment. The initiative, held on 2 and 3 July, witnessed enthusiastic participation from students across government and private schools, SSK/MSK institutions, and madrasas under the slogan: “Plastic Dao, Paribesh Bachao Aar Purashkar Nao” (Give plastic, save environment and win prizes).

In total, students collected an impressive 25.1 tonnes (25,100 kg) of plastic waste across the district.

The top three performers who were specially honoured are: Maynaguri Road High School (H.S.), Moynaguri Block – 559.62 kg , St. Capitanio Girls High School, Nagrakata Block – 448 kg and Nilkanta Paul High School, Moynaguri Block – 280.5 kg

The campaign not only helped remove plastic waste from the environment but also inspired students to become active participants in environmental protection. The district administration applauded the efforts and pledged to continue such awareness drives in the future.