Speaker Gupta calls for united efforts to eliminate plastic from daily life

Speaker Vijender Gupta on Wednesday expressed concerns over the pollution caused by plastic, saying it has become a serious threat to the rivers, air and the land, urging collective participation to tackle the issue.

Gupta, who took part in a mega awareness campaign on Wednesday, “Plastic Free Space” organized by the MCD at Delhi Technical University along with Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav, appealed to the youth to come forward and help the city become plastic free.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta mentioned an alarming fact that the total waste generated by Delhi on a daily basis, which amounts to over 11,000 tonnes, approximately 1,100 tonnes out of the same is plastic.

He appreciated the proactive efforts by the MCD, noting that about 858 tonnes of this total plastic waste is either recycled or co-processed into energy. “This marks a significant step in the right direction — yet, we must strive to do more,” he emphasized.

“This marks only the beginning of our fight against plastic pollution. Tackling this escalating challenge requires massive and united efforts to eliminate plastic from our daily lives and develop effective disposal mechanisms,” he added.

Gupta also appealed to the youth of the country, citizens, RWAs, and NGOs to work together in the battle against plastic.

Deputy Mayor stated that plastic waste is a modern-day crisis that demands modern solutions, while lauding the youth as they step forward as champions of change.

One of the key attractions of the event was the unveiling of the Recycled Plastic Mela – ‘Why Waste Wednesday 1.0,’ which highlighted innovative ways to repurpose plastic waste.

The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of students, NGOs, civic officials, and environmental stakeholders, with the presence of eminent dignitaries.

MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar, who was also present on the occasion, emphasized the civic body’s commitment to a cleaner city, stating that a sustainable Delhi is not a far-fetched dream but a collective goal.

There was a pledge ceremony held on the occasion, where all attendees vowed to reduce, reuse, and refuse plastic.

“Plastic Free Public Space” is a nationwide awareness campaign aimed at reducing the usage of single-use plastic and promoting eco-conscious habits among the youth. The initiative forms part of the government’s larger mission under the Swachh Bharat and NCAP frameworks.