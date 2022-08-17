Workplace recognition, not salary, tops job seekers’ mind in India

When it comes to job search, employees are no longer fixated on the take-home amount and look beyond monetary payouts, according to a report on Wednesday.

The report by job platform Naukri.com showed that impact of work, work culture, and job location are the top three factors that employees value the most with their job preferences.

Impact of work was voted high by around 66 per cent of respondents followed by work culture (64 per cent), and job location (62 per cent).

While female employees preferred quality and impact of work (66 per cent) the most, followed by job location (62 per cent), males voted for work culture (65 per cent) as more important than the job location.

“Employees today value progressive factors like quality and impact of work, flexibility and work culture as they have moved beyond monetary motivations that previously dictated their switching behaviour,” said Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com, in a statement.

“Based on these findings, we at Naukri.com are consistently working towards matching jobseekers, across cohorts and need gaps, with jobs that fit them. With product features like search filters, advanced search tools, remote job filter and reviews and ratings, the endeavour is to help them make better and more informed choices when it comes to finding the right role at the right company,” he added.

For 28 per cent of respondents impactful work meant recognition at work. For women, getting equal opportunities at work (31 per cent) was followed by recognition at work (24 per cent) whereas for men, importance of their role in the business (19 per cent) was the second most relevant factor.

The pandemic has also played a major role as employees re-imagine their office and work life giving more importance to factors such as work-life balance (64 per cent) and feeling valued at work (38 per cent).

Further, job location was an important consideration for job seekers because of less travel time (36 per cent), followed by 32 per cent of respondents who prefer finding a job in their hometown.