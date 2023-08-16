Who was Anil Pant? Aptech CEO passed away on Aug 15

Dr Anil Pant was the MD and CEO of Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed company Aptech, learnings solution provider. He passed away on August 15 according to Aptech’s filing with the stock exchange.

A few months back, he had gone on an indefinite leave of absence due to health concerns. According to a corporate filing with the stock exchange at the time, Pant had taken an indefinite leave of absence on June 19 due to his failing health. A business emergency meeting was held the same day. To ensure efficient operation and continuity of operations, the business established an interim committee made up of selected Board members and top management.

In 1986, the company launched its IT training operation. The ISO 9001 quality accreditation was initially awarded to Aptech in 1993, making it the first IT training organization in Asia.

In 2016, Anil Pant became the CEO and Managing Director of Aptech. He worked at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Sify Technologies before accepting this position.

Anil Pant graduated from Malaysia’s Lincoln University College with a Bachelor of Engineering and a PhD in computer technology. He was an alumnus of BMS College of Engineering and Bangalore University.

Pant had approximately 20 years of expertise in the communication and IT industries.

Dr Anil Pant spent more than 15 years in IT and Communication space handling various responsibilities including Quality, Sales, Marketing, Delivery, Product Management culminating into P&L responsibility.

From 2010-16, Pant served as the Principal Consultant at TCS and built a $100 million practice in the testing domain.

He served as the Vice President at Sify Technologies from 2008-10. He has also worked in diverse roles with big companies including Crompton Greaves, Wipro, Blow Past and Tally.

Retail and non-retail are the two business divisions that Aptech operates. Global information technology (IT) and multimedia training make up the retail segment. Aptech developed brands including ACE (Aptech Computer Education), Arena Animation, Avalon Academy, and Aptech Worldwide.