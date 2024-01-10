Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Ambani announces Giga factory in 2024; Adani pledges Rs 2 lakh cr investment in Guj

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said a 5,000-acre Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex will be commissioned in the second half of 2024 while Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani announced a mega Rs 2 lakh crore investment in Gujarat over the next five years.

Both the business magnates were addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, earlier inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

Ambani said Gujarat will be a global leader in green growth and pledges to make the state a leading exporter of green products.

Terming Gujarat a gateway of modern India’s growth, Ambani said that when the world thinks of new India, they also think of a new Gujarat, attributing the state’s transformation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.