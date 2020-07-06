SpiceJet will operate 19 flights under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) in July to bring back nearly 4,500 Indians stranded in UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman.

The airline has operated six flights under VBM from Ras Al-Khaimah, Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam so far, bringing back over a thousand Indian nationals to Ahmedabad, Goa and Jaipur. The airline will operate another 19 flights this month from Ras Al-Khaimah, Jeddah, Dammam, Riyadh and Muscat to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Mumbai.

In addition to VBM, the airline has “operated more than 200 charter flights to repatriate around 30,000 Indian nationals,” Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said.

Other than this, the private carrier has also operated over 200 charter flights from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon, and Sri Lanka to evacuate over 30,000 stranded Indians.

In addition, SpiceJet has flown 3,512 cargo flights since the lockdown began on March 25 and ferried around 20,200 tonnes of cargo.