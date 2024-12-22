Valuation of top-10 firms plunges Rs 4,95,061 crore

The market valuation of all the top-10 most valued firms plunged Rs 4,95,061 crore last week.

This was in line with a bearish trend in equities, where Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Reliance Industries faced the sharpest erosion.

Advertisement

In terms of ranking, Reliance Industries retained the most valued firm title followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, State Bank of India, ITC, LIC and Hindustan Unilever.

Advertisement

The valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled Rs 91,140.53 crore to Rs 16,32,004.17 crore.

Market capitalization of the IT giants Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) slumped Rs 1,10,550.66 crore to Rs 15,08,036.97 crore while Infosys plummeted Rs 32,300.2 crore to Rs 7,98,086.90 crore.

Insurance leader Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) fell by Rs 20,050.25 crore to Rs 5,69,819.04 crore last week.

The largest public sector lender, State Bank of India’s (SBI) shares plunged Rs 43,909.13 crore to Rs 7,25,125.38 crore.

HDFC Bank’s market valuation eroded by Rs 76,448.71 crore to Rs 13,54,709.35 crore and that of ICICI Bank diminished by Rs 41,857.33 crore to Rs 9,07,449.04 crore.

Hindustan Unilever’s mcap declined by Rs 12,805.27 crore to Rs 5,48,617.81 crore and that of ITC went lower by Rs 6,943.5 crore to Rs 5,81,252.32 crore.

Last week, the BSE benchmark tanked 4,091.53 points or 4.98 per cent.

On Friday, at close, Sensex ended near the 78,000 mark, shedding 1.5% from the previous session, while the Nifty fell below 23,600, also down 1.5%.