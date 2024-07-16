UPPCL’s revenue surges by over 17% in 2023-24

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL) has significantly boosted its revenue collection by over 17% in the financial year 2023-24, alongside enhancing power supply across the state.

In 2022-23, UPPCL’s revenue collection was Rs 59,635 crore, which increased by 17.63% to Rs 70,153 crore in 2023-24. Additionally, in 2023-24, the number of electricity connections in the state reached approximately Rs 3.46 crore, with a total load of 73,835 MW.

UPPCL reported on Tuesday that its revenue collection for 2023-24 reached Rs 70,153 crore, marking a 17.63% increase. During this period, significant improvements were also noted in both collection and billing efficiency.

Collection efficiency rose from 93.42% in 2022-23 to 99.54% in 2023-24, while billing efficiency improved to 84.44%, up from 83.35% the previous year.

Billing efficiency refers to accurately and promptly issuing electricity bills to consumers, while collection efficiency denotes the timely recovery of these bills from consumers.

In 2023-24, the total number of electricity consumers in the state has nearly reached 3.46 crore, compared to approximately 2.37 crore in 2021-22 and over 3.16 crore in 2022-23.

Among the existing consumers, 60 per cent reside in rural areas. Additionally, domestic consumers make up 87 per cent of the total, while commercial and industrial consumers account for 7 per cent, and agricultural consumers represent 4 per cent.

Domestic consumers account for 39 per cent of the revenue collection, while industrial consumers account for 22 per cent, government 13 per cent, non-domestic consumers 12 per cent, bulk supply and temporary connections 9 per cent, and agricultural consumers for 5 per cent. Additionally, the total load has seen a significant increase compared to 2022-23, rising from 70,137 MW to 73,835 MW in 2023-24.

UPPCL Chairman Ashish Kumar Goyal stated, “In light of this year’s scorching heat, and following the Chief Minister’s directives, we have ensured a 24-hour power supply across the state from March 15 to June 30, despite peak demand. This continuous supply has been maintained at district and tehsil headquarters, as well as in metropolitan and rural areas.”

He noted that peak demand in 2024-25 reached a record 30,618 MW, compared to 29,043 MW in 2023-24, reflecting a 16 per cent increase in average demand as of July 13, 2024.

Additionally, quality power is being supplied to consumers without interruption. This has been achieved through effective planning, including advance power procurement via the DEEP portal and power banking arrangements with states such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Uttarakhand.