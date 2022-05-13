Upcoming 6th Gen Hyundai Verna seen Testing In India

The 2023 Hyundai Verna test contrabandist was caught testing in southern India recently. Hyundai is testing its new-gen Verna sedan in India. This new car is codenamed BN7 and it is predicted to entrench a completely new design. Hyundai is testing the new Verna internationally as well and the global debut will happen soon.

The second-largest carmaker in India could follow the Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy adopted by the brand globally and also in India. It appears to be influenced by the styling of the latest Sonata with a prominent front grille, redesigned split headlight cluster, new LED tail lamps, a set of newly designed wheels, fastback-like roof as in the Slavia, updated front and rear bumpers with new housings, etc. The upcoming Hyundai Verna is expected to sit on a new platform and thus larger proportions are highly possible. Judging by the spy images, the cabin could gain new features including a brand new dashboard and centre console, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, an all-digital instrument cluster, sunroof, six airbags, and so on.

As for the performance, India could stick with the widely used 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol and 1.5-litre four-pot diesel engines with manual and automatic transmission options. Hyundai could employ a mild-hybrid tech for improved efficiency. It will compete against Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia and the soon-launching VW Virtus.

