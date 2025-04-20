UP govt to install 8 lakh solar rooftop plants by March 2027

Under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana, the Uttar Pradesh government has set an ambitious target of installing 8 lakh solar rooftop plants across the state by March 2027.

The goal for the current financial year is to install 2.65 lakh units, with a monthly target of 22,000 installations, averaging around 300 installations per district, officials here said on Sunday.

To ensure systematic implementation, targets have been set at the district, DISCOM, municipal corporation, and municipality levels.

The scheme is being closely monitored through integration with the Chief Minister’s Dashboard, enabling real-time progress tracking.

The Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) is spearheading the implementation of the scheme, with a mission to bring solar energy to every household.

Out of the 10.73 lakh applications received on the portal up to March 2025, the listing of vendors is currently underway, and the installation process is progressing rapidly.

So far, over 1 lakh rooftop solar systems have been installed in the state. Approximately 11,000 installations are being completed each month, with a daily average of more than 500, officials claimed.

As of April 2025, over 2,500 vendors had been empanelled, and around 1,800 had received formal training to support the rollout. To enhance their financial capacity, vendors are also being provided access to loans and credit guarantee schemes through banks.

The training programs are being conducted with the National Institute of Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development, the Ministry of Skill Development, the Government of India, and UPNEDA.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government has prioritised this initiative, launched in February 2024, as a major step toward promoting green energy across Uttar Pradesh. Through this concerted effort, the state is rapidly positioning itself as a national leader in the solar energy sector.