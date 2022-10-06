Two-day ‘Invest Rajasthan-2022’ summit to commence tomorrow

Over 3,000 businessmen, including ten top tycoons, will make their industrial plans on small, medium and big enterprises with the Government of Rajasthan when an ‘Invest Rajasthan’ summit will begin here in Jaipur tomorrow.

In his cover note on Thursday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “Invest Rajasthan-2022 is the manifestation of our commitment to building enduring partnership with private enterprise for the development of the state and prosperity of people. It is an important milestone towards delivering on the commitments made by us to the investors”.

I invite you to experience and benefit from the bouquet of exciting opportunities Rajasthan has to offer, and to join us in building a promising future for all of us.

Jaipur welcomes investors, speakers & all eminent guests of Invest Rajasthan Summit to the land of opportunities. pic.twitter.com/c1jV7wSgrH — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 6, 2022

Before the summit, Rajasthan had signed altogether 4,192 MoUs and LOIs totalling about Rs 10.44 lakh crore and of these agreements, a total of 1670 MoUs and/or LoIs (Letter of Intents) are under implementation, which is about 41 percent, Shakuntla Rawat, Industries and Commerce Minister, said.

Energy has emerged as the main investment sector with 57% of the proposed investment being in the implementation or under implementation phases of MoU/LOI. Apart from this, chemicals and petrochemicals have 18.2 percent, textiles 9.5 percent, petroleum and gas 5.9 percent, cement 4.6 percent, and textiles 3.4 percent,

C K Birla (Birla group of companies), Puneet Chhatwal (Indian Hotels Company), Praveer Sinha (Tata Power Company Ltd), Mr Kamal Bali (Volvo group), Ajay Shriram (DCM Shriram), Vikram Kirloskar (Toyota Kirloskar), Anil Agarwal (Vedanata group), B Santhanam (Saint Gobain), Sanjiv Puri (ITC) and Mr Grameme MacDonald (JCB) are among the top business tycoons who are invited to attend the summit.

Earlier, the state government has announced to felicitate six personalities with Rajasthan Ratna Award for their outstanding contribution in Rajasthan. These persons are : two Justices Dalveer Bhandari & R M Lodha, two Industrialists Anil Agarwal & L N Mittal, one urdu poet Sheen Kauf Nizam and K C Malu founder of Rajasthani Music.

Over 3,000 delegates including NRIs would attend the two days summit, and the investments are likely to generate over 2 lakh new jobs in Rajasthan. The conclave would have six sector meetings on NRIs, Tourism, Startups, Future Ready Sectors, Agri Biz, and MSMEs.