Tech Mahindra on Tuesday launched a dedicated Google Cloud Centre of Excellence (COE) to drive digital transformation of enterprises globally.

The COE will offer its clients a full spectrum of cloud services, which will include consulting, assessment, migration, optimisation and support services for enterprises looking to optimise their workloads on Google Cloud.

“Tech Mahindra’s deep industry expertise and proven solutions that focus on seamless modernisation of infrastructure, applications and data to the Cloud, combined with the power of Google Cloud, will help accelerate the Cloud journey for enterprises as they move towards a digital-first future. As part of our TechMNXt charter, Tech Mahindra is focused on leveraging next-generation technologies to enable our customers drive growth and enhance customer experience,” Vivek Gupta, Global Head Cloud Services, Tech Mahindra, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Ash Willis, Head of Channels and Alliances, Google Cloud in Asia Pacific was excited that Tech Mahindra continues to invest in the project.

“Together, we provide our customers with secure, scalable and agile cloud-based digital platforms to scale their business and ease their migration to the Cloud,” Willis said.

The COE will also provide enterprises with access to technology and services they need to expedite their Cloud migration. Other than that, it will deliver tailored solutions to help them move critical workloads to Google Cloud, develop Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions and improve workplace productivity.

