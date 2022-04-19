Sugar exports exceed 10 million tonnes for the first time

India’s sugar exports witnessed an astounding growth of 291% from $1,177 million in FY 2013-14 to $ 4,600 million in FY 2021-22. As per DGCI&S data, India exported sugar to 121 countries across the globe.

Sugar export jumped 65 percent in 2021-22 corresponding to the previous year. The growth was achieved despite logistical challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic in the form of high freight rates and container shortages.

Highlighting the historic achievement in a tweet, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal said that the Modi government’s policies were helping farmers increase their income by tapping global markets.

According to the DGCI&S data, India had exported sugar worth $1965 million in 2019-20, which rose to $2790 million in 2020-21 and $ 4600 million in 2021-22.

In 2021-22 (April-February), India exported sugar worth $769 million to Indonesia, followed by Bangladesh ($561 million), Sudan ($ 530 million), and U.A.E ($ 270 million). India also exported sugar to Somalia, Saudi Arab, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Nepal, China, etc. Indian sweetener has also been imported by the USA, Singapore, Oman, Qatar, Turkey, Iran, Syria, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Germany, France, New Zealand, Denmark, Israel, Russia, and Egypt.

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka account for nearly 80 percent of the total sugar production in the country. The other major sugarcane-producing states are Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Haryana, and Punjab.

Notably, India is the world’s second-largest sugar producer after Brazil. Since 2010-11, India has consistently produced surplus sugar, comfortably exceeding the domestic requirements. The record exports would enable the sugar producers to reduce their stocks and would also benefit the sugarcane farmers, as the increased demand for Indian sugar is likely to improve their realizations. The significant rise in agri-exports is also seen as a testimony of the government’s commitment to increasing farmers’ income by boosting exports of agricultural and processed food products of the country.

In order to ensure seamless quality certification of products to be exported, APEDA has recognized 220 labs across India to provide services of testing to a wide range of products and exporters.

APEDA organises the participation of exporters in the International Trade Fairs, which provides a platform for the exporters to market their food products in the global marketplace. APEDA also organizes national events like AAHAR, Organic World Congress, and BioFach India. to promote agri-exports.

In 2019, APEDA led a delegation of exporters to Indonesia to organise roadshows and had meetings with relevant authorities. Thereafter, export to Indonesia picked up and today they are the highest importer of sugar from India.