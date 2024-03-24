Stock markets to remain closed for trading today

On the occasion of Holi, the stock market will remain closed for trading. The markets will only operate for three days this week as they will also stay closed on Friday, March 29, due to Good Friday.

Both the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will observe trading closure on Friday.

As per the BSE holiday calendar, the year will mark 14 trading holidays. The markets were last closed on March 8 for Mahashivratri.

On Monday, trading at the non-agricultural commodity market, MCX, will be closed during the morning session from 9 am to 5 pm but will resume during the evening session from 5 pm to 9 pm.

On Friday, the domestic stocks surged alongside the global uptrend. This was pushed by the decisions of the US and UK central banks to maintain interest rates.

Nifty 50 index finished the day with a gain of 85 points (+0.4%) at the 22,097 mark, while the Sensex was up 0.26% at 72,831.94.

All the sectors except IT recorded gains, and among the top performers were Auto, Pharma, and Realty.

For the rest of the year, the equity markets will be closed twice in April, once each in May, June, July, August, October, and December, and twice in November.

Muhurat Trading will be conducted by the exchanges on November 1, on the occasion of Diwali (Laxmi Puja).