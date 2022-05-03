Seven colors of Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier is now available in seven colour options, two new colour shades, namely Royale Blue and Tropical Mist have been introduced recently.

This SUV is currently priced between Rs 14.65 lakh – Rs 21.95 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

Tata Motors has silently introduced two new colour options on Harrier. The SUV is now available in Royal Blue and Tropical Mist shades.

Besides the two new colour options, the Harrier is also offered in Oberon Black, Calypso Red, Orcus White and Daytona Grey. The recently introduced Kaziranga Edition comes in Grassland Beige exterior colour.

Apart from the revised colour palette, no mechanical changes have been made to the SUV. The Harrier uses the same 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine producing 168 BHP and 350 Nm. The engine is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

