Domestic equity benchmarks continued their bear run on Thursday afternoon as BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty plunged over 2 per cent, led by massive sell-off in global stocks amid heavy foreign fund outflow.

At 12.47 p.m., the 30-share index was trading 784.11 points or 2.08 per cent lower at 36,884.31 levels. It had opened at 37,282.1 levels.

Similarly the NSE nifty tumbled 227.30 points or 2.04 per cent to 10,904.55.

Out of 30 Sensex constituents, 28 were in the red with M&M, TCS, Bajaj Finance plunging by 5 per cent, 5.3 per cent and 5.60 per cent respectively.

HUL and Nestle were only two gainers on the Sensex pack with scrips trading 0.40 and 0.03 per cent high respectively.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 65.66 points or 0.17 per cent lower at 37,668.42, while Nifty shed 21.80 points or 0.20 per cent to close at 11,131.85.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 3,912.44 crore on a net basis on Wednesday.

According to traders, heavy sell-off in US equities in overnight session, negative cues from Asian peers and foreign fund outflow hit investor sentiment here.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with heavy losses in mid-day deals tracking weakness on Wall Street.

Stock exchanges in the US ended up to 3 per cent lower in overnight session on concerns over economic recovery.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.03 per cent lower at USD 41.34 per barrel.