Indian markets opened on a positive note on Thursday. The S&P BSE Sensex index opened at 155.86 points higher at 40,625.6 and Nifty began the day’s session 55.05 points up at 12,021.10, from the previous close.

At 0958 Hours IndusInd Bank was at top of the charts with high 2.49 per cent. Followed by HDFC, ITC and SBI. Whereas, Tata Steel, Yes Bank and Vedanta were among the top drags.

Sensex was trading at 131.24 points up at 40601.02, while Nifty was at 12015.30.

