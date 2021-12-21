SECI to make India’s largest grid connected Solar Battery Energy Storage system

Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on Monday awarded India’s largest grid-connected 120 MwattHour Battery Energy Storage System through a 100 Mwatt solar project so as to meet peak-hour power requirements during evening hours.

The Project would have a 100 MegaWatt solar power plant attached with a 120 Megawatt Hour energy storage system connected to the grid. This is the largest grid-connected BESS project in the country and would demonstrate how solar energy stored in batteries would be used to provide clean solar energy during evening peak hours, said a senior officer of the Power Ministry.

The project is supported by the World Bank and internal resources of (BESS) and was awarded to Tata Power Solar systems. This innovative Renewable Energy (RE) initiative is expected to boost market confidence and catalyze further investments in the sector to enable India to achieve its commitments towards a Net-Zero economy, the Ministry said.

Speaking on the occasion, the MD SECI Suman Sharma said that the project would further help in achieving India’s Climate commitments. “We will work together to make RE the mainstay of our energy production,” she added.

Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a Schedule-A CPSU under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, is engaged in promoting and developing various RE resources, especially solar and wind energy, RE-based storage systems, floating solar, and trading of power, consultancy as well as emerging areas such as green Hydrogen, green Ammonia, Waste to Energy, RE-powered electric vehicles, etc. SECI is an implementing agency for many RE schemes of the Government of India, such as Viability Gap Funding schemes, tariff-based tenders for the development of RE projects, solar parks, etc.