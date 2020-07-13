Capital market regulator Sebi plans to rope in an independent agency to provide contract staff, including receptionist and supervisor, for its office.

In addition, the regulator is also planning to hire an agency that will provide security guards.

In two separate notices, inviting expressions of interest (EoI) from interested parties, Sebi said the services would be required at the regulator’s office in Chandigarh.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said the agency would be responsible for providing the services of the outsourced staff such as receptionist, data entry operator, office assistant and house keeper.

For providing security guards, Sebi said the agency should have at least seven years of experience in providing such service to various office premises.

“The agencies who had provided/ providing similar type of services such as providing security guards at various offices of PSUs, PSU banks and financial institutions would be preferred,” it added.

Interested agencies will have to send application to Sebi by July 30.