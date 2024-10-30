SBI General Insurance revises premium rates

SBI General Insurance has announced a revision in premium rates for select health insurance products, effective February 1, 2025. The revised rates respond to evolving healthcare needs and regulatory shifts aimed at improving access to health insurance benefits, the company said.

The changes will apply to five key products, ensuring continued financial protection for customers against rising medical costs.The revision reflects the recent regulatory requirements, including a reduced waiting period for pre-existing diseases from 48 to 36 months and a shorter moratorium period, now 5 years instead of 8 years.

These changes are intended to provide customers with quicker access to benefits, reinforcing SBI General’s commitment to offer flexible and reliable health insurance products that adapt to the changing landscape of healthcare, the press statement read.

Advertisement

Commenting on the revision, Mr. Subramanyam Brahmajosyula, Chief Product & Marketing Officer, SBI General Insurance, said, “Accessible health coverage is essential, especially with rising healthcare costs and lifestyle-related illnesses. This premium adjustment helps us maintain our commitment to high-quality, affordable solutions that safeguard our customers’ financial well-being through life’s uncertainties.”

Products Impacted by Premium Adjustment are Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, SBI General Insurance Company Limited; Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, SBI General Insurance Company Limited – Group; Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, SBI General Insurance Company Limited – Micro Insurance Product; Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, SBI General Insurance Co. Limited – Group – Micro Insurance Product and Arogya Top-Up Policy.