SBI supports sustainable energy initiative at Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Gangasagar

State Bank of India as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, has undertaken the installation of solar panels at Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Gangasagar. This initiative aims to promote renewable energy along with environmental sustainability.

The event was held in the esteemed presence of Vivekananda Singh, deputy general manager (DGM), S24P, Tejaswita Ranjan, regional manager, Nimai Maharaj and other functionaries from SBI and Bharat Sevashram Sangha.

Speaking at the occasion, Vivekananda Singh emphasised the bank’s dedication towards supporting green energy initiatives. SBI continues to drive positive changes through various CSR initiatives, reinforcing its vision of responsible banking and sustainable development, he said.

