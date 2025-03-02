Market valuation of 8 of top 10 most valued firms erode by over Rs 3 trillion

The combined market valuation of eight of the top 10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 3,09,244.57 crore last week.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) took the biggest hit, in line with the bearish trend in equities. The market valuation of TCS plunged Rs 1,09,211.97 crore to Rs 12,60,505.51 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

Notably, HDFC Bank overtook TCS to become the second most valuable firm. The mcap of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 30,258.49 crore to Rs 13,24,411.31 crore.

Further, the valuation of Infosys tanked Rs 52,697.93 crore to Rs 7,01,002.22 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s market valuation eroded by Rs 39,230.1 crore to Rs 8,94,993.67 crore and that of Reliance Industries dropped Rs 38,025.97 crore to Rs 16,23,343.45 crore.

State Bank of India’s valuation diminished by Rs 29,718.99 crore to Rs 6,14,236.97 crore, and the mcap of ICICI Bank slumped Rs 20,775.78 crore to Rs 8,49,803.90 crore.

Bajaj Finance added Rs 9,050.24 crore taking its valuation to Rs 5,29,516.99 crore.

Hindustan Unilever’s mcap declined by Rs 11,700.97 crore to Rs 5,14,983.41 crore while the valuation of ITC dipped Rs 7,882.86 crore to Rs 4,93,867.57 crore.

Last week, the BSE benchmark gauge Sensex tanked 2,112.96 points or 2.80 per cent, and the NSE Nifty tumbled 671.2 points or 2.94 per cent .

Notably in February alone, the Nifty dropped 1,383.7 points or 5.88 per cent while Sensex lost 4,302.47 points or 5.55 per cent.

On Friday, the market plunged nearly 2 per cent dragged down by a broad-based sell-off wiping out Rs 8.8 lakh crore in market capitalization.

Nifty 50 ended the session with a 1.85 per cent decline, closing at 22,128 points, marking its biggest single day fall of 2025 while Sensex recorded its worst intraday fall of the year, tumbling 1.90 per cent to 73,198 points.