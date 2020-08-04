State Bank of India, New Delhi Circle donated dresses to 1000 patients, under CSR Initiative, to Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, RSSB, Bhati, New Delhi under the aegis of CSR activities of SBI Foundation.

Pranay Ranjan Dwivedi, DGM on behalf of Vijuy Ronjan, CGM, New Delhi Circle handed over the dresses to Dr BM Mishra, district magistrate, South Delhi District, which will be used by covid patients.

State Bank of India, the largest Bank of the nation, has been proactive in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The amount spent on its expenditure was provided under initiative called ‘Streedhan’, wherein the contributions were made by spouses of SBI staff/ladies of SBI family to SBI Foundation.

Ronjan informed that during the pandemic, State Bank of India, New Delhi Circle has collaborated with other essential service providers in their fight against COVID-19.

SBI donates 5 ventilators to G B Pant Hospital:

State Bank of India, New Delhi Circle donated five Ventilators, under CSR Initiative, to G B Pant Hospital, New Delhi under the aegis of CSR activities of SBI Foundation.

Pranay Ranjan Dwivedi, DGM and Jitendra Kumar Sharma, RM on behalf of Vijuy Ronjan, CGM, New Delhi Circle handed over the Ventilators to Dr Anil Agarwal, Director G B Pant Hospital.