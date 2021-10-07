Rodic Consultants donates 20MT cryogenic container to Govt Medical College, Chennai

Leading infrastructure consultancy Rodic Consultants on Thursday said it has handed over ISO certified 20 MT cryogenic containers to government medical college in the city for storage and transportation of liquid medical oxygen.

The initiative undertaken as part of corporate social responsibility, would strengthen the supply chain and ensure timely oxygen supply to hospitals, a press release said.

The cryogenic container imported from Dubai was handed over by the company’s AVP (Finance), Sukhvinder Singh Daid to Madras Medical College and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Dean E Theranirajan.

“Amid fears of a third Covid-19 wave, it is our collective responsibility to strengthen preparedness and augment the government efforts against Covid-19.The initiative will ensure the backup for a smooth and hassle-free oxygen supply and save human lives”, Rodic Consultants, CMD, Raj Kumar said.

“As a responsible organisation, Rodic Consultants is committed to giving back to society through its various initiatives,” he added.

Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Dean, Dr E Theranirajan said, “we are thankful to Rodic Consultants for this noble initiative. The cryogenic container will aid in the transportation and storage of the liquid medical oxygen thereby alleviating the hardships of critical Covid-19 patients”.

Rodic Consultants said it earlier donated 20 MT cryogenic container to Jammu Medical College and Bihar Foundation, Government of Bihar towards combating the shortage of liquid medical oxygen.

Rodic also developed an oxygen monitoring system for Uttar Pradesh to ensure a hassle-free and timely oxygen supply in Uttar Pradesh, the release added.