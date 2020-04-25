Amazon.com Inc., that became a lifeline for thousands of Americans during the lockdown period, now is asking its employees to return to work starting from May 1. Those who still wish to stay home can request a leave of absence.

Amazon was the only company to offer unlimited time off without penalty for workers, though it was unpaid. However, those who were reporting for duty were awarded $2-an-hour as hazard pay. This offer is available throughout April.

Amazon in the latest blog post, published on Friday said it has “extended the increased hourly pay outlined below through May 16. We are also extending double overtime pay in the U.S. and Canada. These extensions increase our total investment in pay during COVID-19 to nearly $700 million for our hourly employees and partners.”

It also added that it is providing flexibility with leave of absence options, including expanding the policy to cover COVID-19 circumstances, such as high-risk individuals or school closures.

“We continue to see heavy demand during this difficult time and the team is doing incredible work for our customers and the community,” it added.

However, a Bloomberg report said only part-time and full-time employees will be eligible to request leave. This option will be available only to those who have existing health conditions as well as to those who live with people who do, the report quoted Amazon spokesperson as saying.

In order to address a surge in orders caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic followed by lockdowns, Amazon has hired 100,000 people in the last four weeks and opened up 75,000 additional full- and part-time positions across the U.S.