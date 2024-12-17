Renewable energy capacity addition nearly doubles to 15 GW during Apr-Nov: Pralhad Joshi

India’s renewable energy capacity addition almost doubled to 15 GW during the April-November period of this fiscal compared to the previous year, indicating the country’s commitment to the target of 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday.

Highlighting India’s remarkable growth in renewable energy, the minister said that the country is not only witnessing an energy revolution but also becoming the renewable energy capital of the world.

Addressing the 5th CII International Energy Conference and Exhibition (IECE) in New Delhi, Joshi said that India is one of the world’s most promising nations in the clean energy space under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“In fact, over the past decade, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has charted an extraordinary path in the renewable energy sector. Today, India is one of the world’s most promising nations in the clean energy space,” he said.

Between April and November of the current financial year, India added almost 15 GW of renewable energy capacity, nearly double the 7.54 GW added during the same period last year, he added.

He further highlighted that India’s total installed capacity in the non-fossil fuel energy sector has reached 214 GW, marking an increase of over 14% compared to the same period last year. Additionally, he pointed out that 2.3 GW of new capacity was added in November 2024 alone, reflecting a four-fold increase from the 566 MW added in November 2023.

Union Minister Joshi reiterated the Union government’s commitment to achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based capacity by 2030.

The minister informed that in just last month alone, 2.3 GW of new capacity was added, which means a four-fold increase from the 566.06 MW added in November 2023. “So yes, this transformation is not just a dream, it is happening today,” he stressed.

In the last three financial years alone, he informed that India has attracted USD 6.1 billion in FDI into the renewable energy sector.

He noted that the PLI (production-linked incentive) scheme with an outlay of Rs 24,000 crore has been introduced to boost domestic manufacturing of solar panels and modules.

“We are also in the process of setting up 50 solar parks with a cumulative capacity of 38 GW by 2025-26,” the minister informed.