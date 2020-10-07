A wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will invest Rs 5,512.50 crore to buy 1.20 per cent equity stake in Reliance Industries’ retail arm, Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), the Indian conglomerate said.

“A wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (“ADIA”) will invest Rs 5,512.50 crore into RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285 lakh crore. ADIA’s investment will translate into a 1.20 per cent equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis,” the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

With this latest investment, RRVL has raised Rs 37,710 crore from leading global investors including Silver Lake, KKR, General Atlantic, Mubadala, GIC, TPG and ADIA in less than four weeks.

On October 3, Global alternative asset firm TPG and Singapore’s GIC said they will invest Rs 1,837.5 crore and Rs 5,512.5 crore respectively into RRVL. Their investments will translate into 0.41 per cent and 1.22 per cent equity stake respectively.

On October 1, Reliance Industries had announced that Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co will invest Rs 6,247.5 crore to buy a 1.4 per cent stake in its retail arm.

On September 30, global private equity firm General Atlantic picked up a 0.84 per cent stake in the company for Rs 3,675 crore. Also, US PE investor Silver Lake made a second investment of Rs 1,875 crore, taking its total fund infusion in Reliance Retail to Rs 9,375 crore for a 2.13 per cent stake.

Prior to this, KKR had previously taken a 1.28 per cent stake in the firm for Rs 5,550 crore.

Speaking about the deal Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said, “We are delighted with ADIA’s current investment and continued support and hope to benefit from its strong track record of over four decades of value creation globally. The investment by ADIA is a further endorsement of Reliance Retail’s performance and potential and the inclusive and transformational New Commerce business model that it is rolling out.”

Hamad Shahwan Aldhaheri, Executive Director of the Private Equities Department at ADIA, said, “Reliance Retail has rapidly established itself as one of the leading retail businesses in India and, by leveraging both its physical and digital supply chains, is strongly positioned for further growth. This investment is consistent with our strategy of investing in market leading businesses in Asia linked to the region’s consumption-driven growth and rapid technological advancement.”

Established in 1976, ADIA is a globally-diversified investment institution that prudently invests funds on behalf of the Government of Abu Dhabi through a strategy focused on long-term value creation. ADIA has invested in private equity since 1989 and has built a significant internal team of specialists with experience across asset products, geographies and sectors.

Reliance Retail Limited, a subsidiary of RRVL, operates India’s largest, fastest growing and most profitable retail business serving close to 640 million footfalls across its 12,000 stores nationwide.