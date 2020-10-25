Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Sunday said that he has tested positive of novel coronavirus infection.

Das, however, said that he is asymptomatic and is feeling alright.

“I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic. Feeling very much alright. Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days,” he said in a tweet.

The governor said that he would continue to work from isolation and assured that the central bank’s work will not be impacted.

“Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone,” he said.