Ratan Tata’s younger brother Noel Tata has decided to launch another venture named traditional Indian clothing brand Samoh through his company Tata Trent.

Samoh showcases designer traditional wear at reasonable prices. The new brand has opened its first store in Hazratganj in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and is expected to spread across the country.

It is to be noted that currently, Tata Trent’s overall revenue is over Rs 2000 crore.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of Trent’s premium occasion wear concept Samoh today. Samoh’s range draws inspiration from traditional roots and blends it seamlessly with modern aesthetics. Samoh will undoubtedly provide a compelling touch of luxury and sophistication to our customers, while they shop for their special moments in life,” said Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trend.

Neck and neck competitors

Ratan Tata’s brother is expected to give tough competition to Manyavar, the popular traditional wear company. Manyavar was established by Vedant Fashions with the aim of keeping traditional fashion sensibilities in vogue at a time when Western wear takes up most of people’s closet space.

Another competitor for the brand will be Reliance Trends headed by Isha Ambani. It is one of the key ventures in the fashion segment spread over 8000 to 24000 square feet of shopping area.

Tata Group already has multiple clothing brands but has decided to launch Samoh with a new traditional Indian clothing venture.

Tata Trent has several store brands such as Westside, Trent Hypermarket, Landmark Stores, and Zudio.

Westside has over 22 labels across women’s wear, men’s wear, kids wear, footwear, lingerie, cosmetics, perfumes, accessories and home decor.