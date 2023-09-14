Previous generation Apple iPhones to cost less in India, find out

The eagerly awaited iPhone 15 series has been released by Apple. The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are the newest models of iPhones. As has become custom over the past few years, Apple has changed the prices of some of its older iPhone models while removing others. Here is how much earlier iPhone models can cost you if you want to purchase one:

Apple iPhone 14 (128GB): Rs 69,900

Gets cheaper by Rs 10,000. This model of the iPhone 14 was launched at Rs 79,900.

Apple iPhone 14 (256GB): Rs 79,900

The 256GB version of iPhone 14 was launched at Rs 89,900. After the price drop of Rs 10,000, the storage variant is available at Rs 79,900.

Apple iPhone 14 (512GB): Rs 99,900

The 512GB storage version of iPhone 14 was earlier at Rs 1,09,900.

Apple Inc quietly launched its long-awaited iPhone price increase in an effort to increase revenue from customers without creating sticker shock. On Tuesday, the company had increased the cost of just one iPhone model—the most expensive Pro Max, which now costs $1,199—leaving the prices of the other three new models constant. The now-costlier new phone will come with twice as much storage, letting Apple argue that it wasn’t really a price hike at all.

Even Apple’s adoption of the USB-C port on the iPhone, a step that the EU ordered but that the corporation initially rejected, will open up new opportunities for revenue generation. Customers will need to shell out $249 for a new set of AirPods if they want them to have the same connector as the newest iPhones. They can spend $29 on an Apple adaptor if they want to continue using their previous Lightning charges.

The entry-level Pro model will remain at $999, which is the same price as the iPhone X’s launch price of $999 in 2017. Apple will maintain the lower-end iPhone 15 at $799.

Despite having 256 GB of storage instead of the previous 128 GB, the entry-level Pro Max will cost over 10% more than the cheapest iPhone 14 Pro Max.