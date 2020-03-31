Piramal Group on Tuesday pledged to contribute Rs 25 crore towards the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

“The group stands in solidarity with the efforts of the government to overcome this pandemic that is impacting millions of lives and countries across the globe,” Piramal Group said in a statement.

“The monetary commitment comes on the heels of the manpower and services that have already been deployed in collaboration with the central and state government entities to address the unprecedented challenges created by this crisis,” Piramal Group’s statement added.

Group’s philanthropic arm, Piramal Foundation, has presence in 25 states across India continues to work in partnership with the government, in the remotest parts of the country as it deploys various measures through its three initiatives, to address the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement further said.

Group’s top executives including its Chairman, Ajay Piramal, are actively supporting the Maharashtra State Government in its readiness efforts to handle the COVID-19 crisis, the company said.

Piramal Group, through its pharmaceutical business, manufactures and supplies drug products and services to the healthcare sector. Classified as critical manufacturing during this pandemic, all of our 14 facilities across the globe, remain operational, the statement added.