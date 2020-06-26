Petrol prices crossed Rs 80 per litre mark, for the first time in more than two years in New Delhi on Friday as oil companies continue to raise petrol and diesel rates.

Oil companies again hiked petrol and diesel prices by 21 paise per litre and 17 paise a litre respectively.

Petrol price at retail outlets in the national capital hit Rs 80.13 per litre from Rs 79.92 while the diesel increased to Rs 80.19 a litre from Rs 80.02.

In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 86.91 per litre and diesel at Rs 78.51.

This is first time since September, 2018, when the petrol prices have crossed Rs 80-mark, while the diesel rate has hit an all-time high.

This latest fuel price hike marks 20th straight rate increase for diesel and 19th rise for petrol. The cumulative increase since the oil companies started the cycle on June 7 now totals to Rs 8.87 for petrol and Rs 10.8 in diesel.

Earlier on Wednesday, diesel had for the first time become costlier than petrol in Delhi. However, diesel is costlier than petrol only in the national capital where the state government had raised local sales tax or VAT on the fuel sharply last month. It costs less than petrol in other cities.