The International Conference on Green Hydrogen 2023 witnessed a momentous occasion on Wednesday as Indian Oil, SINTEF, and Greenstat came together to sign a state of intent, paving way for a significant step forward in their collective efforts to enhance hydrogen technology and the transition towards a greener future.

The collaboration signifies a merger of expertise, experience, and innovation as each entity brings its unique strengths in giving a boost to the research and development projects aimed at improving hydrogen technology. A spokesperson mentioned that the primary focus of this collaboration lies in enhancing the efficiency, durability, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of hydrogen-based solutions. By harnessing the collective knowledge and concerted efforts, the partners aimed to accelerate the scale-up of hydrogen adoption and facilitate a smoother transition to sustainable energy systems. Through this collaboration, existing challenges will be overcome which would pave the way for a greener and more prosperous future, he added.

Dr. Ramakumar from Indian Oil, Dr. J.P Gupta from Greenstat Hydrogen India, and representatives from SINTEF played instrumental roles in shaping this critical endeavor. Their vision, commitment, and willingness to join forces have laid a strong foundation for breakthroughs and advancements in hydrogen technology that will benefit not only India but also the global community.

Dr. JP Gupta, who chaired a session on Green Hydrogen, was prominent among the speakers who elaborated on the subject in detail while addressing a jampacked venue.