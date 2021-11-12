As people geared up for season’s festivities, Flipkart observed key trends in festive fashion

The festive season is just behind us and as people began to step out in a safe manner, interesting trends were observed in festive and ethnic fashion. People from across the country explored various styles and brands, especially in fusion ethnic and affordable ethnic wear. Flipkart, India ka fashion capital, shares some interesting trends observed for festive 2021.

Pleated gold-accented sarees with Banarasi, Kanjivaram and Bandhani were preferred by young women today, while male shoppers were inclined towards waistcoats, Nehru Jackets and Sherwanis. The growing popularity for the Kurta segment (for both men and women collectively) reflected in a growth of 60%, over last year. Kurtas have evolved into a daily-wear option with perennial demand for short/casual kurtas. Festive sets and ethnic dresses (contemporary/fusion ethnic wear) continued to be favourite choices.

Trendy assortments like Asymmetric/A-Line kurtas continue to be popular choices. Assorted accessories such as angular shoulder bags, minimalistic clutches, chunky chains and mixed stoned jewelry are emerging trends too.

Tonal Embroidery, Golden Chintz, Asymmetry, Floral Print, Shirt Kurta, Tone-on-Tone prints are some other key trends.