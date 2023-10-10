Patanjali to spread Indian culture, medical practices in Korea, signs agreement with Daegu Hanny University

In a move towards enhancing the global penetration of Indian culture, Patanjali Institute signed an agreement with Daegu Hanny University, a renowned institution in South Korea.

This is a step forward towards spreading Indian culture and the best Indian medical systems of Yoga-Ayurveda in the entire world.

On the partnership, President of Daegu Haany University, Byun Chang-hoon, felt honored to have got the opportunity to enter into an agreement with Patanjali, the largest university of India’s Ayurveda and Yoga tradition.

Advertisement

“Now we will be able to make our students and researchers more knowledgeable with this ancient wisdom of India,” he said.

Byun Chang-hoon greatly praised the research and service work being done by Patanjali, and seemed confident of enriching Korea’s medical tradition in the future with the cooperation of Patanjali.

Speaking on the partnership, Acharya Balkrishna Ji Maharaj, General Secretary of Patanjali Yogpeeth, said, “Joint collaboration of two institutions will prove to be a milestone in the establishment of traditional knowledge in the world.”

Meeting of the largest institute of Korea with the largest institute of Indian traditional Yoga-Ayurveda working in India will prove to be a milestone in the establishment of traditional knowledge in the entire world in the future, he believed.

Through this agreement, both the institutions will together play a big role in building a happy, peaceful, healthy and prosperous world. We are happy and confident that we will be able to complete this work at a fast pace, he said.

Daegu Haany University is the largest and oldest university amongst the 12 universities of Traditional Medicine System and Research of Korea. With this partnership, a big work of research on Ayurveda will be done.

In order to establish the knowledge of Ayurveda and Yoga in Korea, Korean students will come to India to study in Patanjali University and Patanjali teachers and students will exchange their knowledge to acquire knowledge of Korean Medicine System.

In future we will also work together in the field of manufacturing and research of herbal products, Acharya Balkrishna Ji Maharaj told.

Daegu Haany University President Byun Chang-hoon, Vice President Moon Seop Kim, Professor Soon A. Park and Deputy Dean and Public Relations Officer Ch. Chang Tsang were present in the program.

Under the leadership of Acharya Balkrishna ji, Dr. Anurag Varshney, Vice President and Chief Scientist of Patanjali Research Institute, Dr. Heero Hitto, senior advisor of the University Research Committee of Subharti University, Meerut, and others were present on behalf of Patanjali.