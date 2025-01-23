Odisha Govt gives nod to Rs 3,883 crore key industrial projects

The Odisha Government approved 17 strategic investments in steel, pharmaceutical, chemicals, and green energy sectors at a combined investment of Rs 3883.72 crores.

The 134th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja on Wednesday granted approval to these key industrial projects.

The clearance comes ahead of the proposed Utkarsh Odisha 2025 Conclave, that will showcase the state’s proactive approach to attracting investments and fostering industrial excellence.

With a focus on innovation, ease of doing business, and socio-economic development, Odisha continues to cement its position as India’s premier investment destination, Chief Secretary Ahuja said.

The approved projects, spanning 15 high-impact sectors including Steel, Iron & Ferro Alloys, Power & Renewable Energy, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Green Hydrogen, Transportation, Storage, Bio Fuel/Bio Fertilizer, ESDM, Tourism, Green Energy Equipment, and Petroleum & Petrochemicals, represent a collective investment of Rs 3883.72 crore.

These initiatives are expected to generate around 13,000 jobs. The projects will also strengthen the industrial base in Sambalpur, Rayagada, Ganjam, Jajpur, Angul, Khordha, Dhenkanal, and Jharsuguda districts,

The state’s investor-friendly ecosystem and streamlined clearance processes have solidified its reputation as a top destination for business and innovation, claimed Chief Secretary Ahuja.